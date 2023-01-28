Rear base of enemy in Luhansk region was destroyed, - State Border Service. VIDEO

In the Luhansk region, the air reconnaissance of the SBS discovered the enemy’s resource supply base, which had settled in garden plots.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

As noted, the border guards waited for the invaders to finish transporting the material and technical support to the field warehouse. And then the coordinates of the object were reported to the artillerymen of the AFU.

"The rear base was destroyed with a jewel-like, precise strike. The car transporting the goods flew into the air due to the detonation of the ammunition. The staff and storekeepers added to the lists of the missing. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message reads.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 125,510 people (+800 per day), 3,189 tanks, 284 helicopters, 293 planes, 2,188 artillery systems, 6,344 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS