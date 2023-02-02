There are explosions in Mariupol, there are "arrivals" on bases of occupiers, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, explosions are heard, there are hits on the base of the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariupol. Cotton. The whole city shuddered from a series of explosions. Arrivals were recorded in Port City (the base of the occupiers and United Russia) and in the fields in the area of the 23rd micro district, where the occupiers liked to hide anti-aircraft missiles. I congratulate the citizens of Mariupol with cotton. De-occupation is getting closer," the message says.

