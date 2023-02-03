We have specific agreements with partners on how Ukraine will become even closer to EU - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 345th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"This morning in Ukraine, like many others, began with an air raid alert. This day, like many others, was spent in extremely fierce fighting at the front. But still, this evening we can say that Ukraine is on its way to its goal. We have preserved Ukrainian freedom. We are defending the values of Ukraine. And we will achieve the goals of our state. The European goals of our country.

Today, during the summit, I felt very confident in this. We are speaking as members of the European community. And we are working to formalize this de jure. There is an understanding that we can start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union this year. Our partners also understand that this year, just like last year, we must consistently increase defense support for our country and pressure on Russia.

We are preparing for Ukraine's greater integration into the EU internal market, which means higher revenues for Ukrainian companies, more production and jobs in our country, and revenues for state and local budgets," Zelensky said.

