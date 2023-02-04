Russian troops began to use new electronic warfare equipment against Ukrainian drones. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops have begun using new means of electronic warfare against Ukrainian drones, such as the Python, Harpoon, and Strizh, which are located in the trenches.

This was stated in Facebook of serviceman Serhiy Flash, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"These are the new Russian trench weapons such as Python, Harpoon, and Strizh that are destroying our drones.

That is, the new strategy is as follows: The electronic warfare system is silent, the detector waits for a close approach, then the electronic warfare system suppresses the control channel and we lose the drone. It's a kind of anti-drone gun with automatic detection.

Watch more: Fighters of 103rd Terrodefense Brigade destroyed enemy’s field ammunition depot with help of drone. VIDEO

And we are still searching for huge electronic warfare vehicles like Zhytel from the air, while Russian electronic warfare is going into the trenches.

This is just an example of the fact that the Russians are not standing still in the drone war, and we need to respond equally. And this is what I am always afraid of. The Russians have a strong electronic warfare capability, and when something factory-made goes into production, it's bad. This is not an Aliexpress," he said.



