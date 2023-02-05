Russians have changed their strategy, new offensive will not be big arrows on map, - Butusov. VIDEO

The goal of the Russian army now is not to quickly seize large territories, but to reduce the fighting capacity of the Ukrainian army to prevent the armed forces from using the advantage of Western equipment.

Yuriy Butusov, the chief editor of Censor.NET, said this in the "UP.Chat" program.

"They have now changed the strategy of actions. That is, all people are thinking again by analogy; maybe some big convoys will go to Kyiv. The war has changed. This will never happen again," he said.

According to Butusov, now the main goal of the Russians is to defeat our most combat-capable units and reduce the combat capability of the Ukrainian army in general. He says the invaders want to "exchange their manpower for ours, using their superiority in numbers."

"When we talk about an offensive, it will not necessarily be in the form of such large arrows on the map and rapid breakthroughs. This means that the enemy will carry out additional mobilization, further increase the advantage in certain areas of the front and try to move forward," explained the chief editor of Censor.NET.

Butusov said that Russia aims to capture the entire Donbas within 2023, knocking out Ukraine's defenders from key junction lines such as Bakhmut, Siversk, Kupiansk, Vuhledar, and Avdiivka.

"We have to understand that they have studied us to a certain extent and realize their superiority in intelligence and motivation. That is, to change tactics and not give them the opportunity to use their strengths, to use what we have," Butusov concluded.