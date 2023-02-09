Destruction of enemy air defense system 9A331M "Tor-M2" in Luhansk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers in the Luhansk region destroyed the Russian 9A331M "Tor-M2" air defense system.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of a successful artillery attack on social networks.
