Paratroopers of 79th SAB repelled attack of occupiers and forced them to flee, throwing away their weapons and wounded. VIDEO

The paratroopers of the 79th SAB, holding the defense near Mariinka, let the assault group of the occupiers into the targeted area and delivered an accurate blow with grenade launchers and machine guns.

As Censor.NET reports, the invaders were forced to flee, abandoning their weapons and the wounded. A video recording of the paratroopers' combat work was published on the unit's social media page.

"The paratroopers of the 79th Airborne Division forced the Russian invaders to flee, abandoning their weapons and the wounded. The soldiers of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade continue to hold back enemy attacks near Mariinka. For example, the other day, the enemy made an attempt to stealthily approach the positions of one of the units of the 79th, in order to capture them with a sharp assault. For this, the enemy fighters moved by landing. However, the aerial reconnaissance of the maroon berets from Mykolaiv noticed the advance of the enemy in time. The commander of the landing unit made a decision to let the assault unit of the occupiers go a little so that it went to a well-aimed area. In fact, a fire bag was prepared for the enemy in advance. When the enemy infantry entered the designated place, the paratroopers opened aimed fire on them from rack-mounted grenade launchers and machine guns," says the comment on the video.