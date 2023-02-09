"This is an economic sabotage": Butusov at Verkhovna Rada PIC on scheme of illegal blocking of tax invoices. VIDEO
Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov spoke at a meeting of Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigation Commission on Economic Security on issue of corruption and scheme of tax invoices illegal blocking.
The video of Censor.NЕТ speech was posted on his Youtube channel.
