Destruction of enemy APC by fighters of Special Operations Center "A" of SSU. VIDEO

Last night, fighters of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SSU destroyed a Russian APC.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

"During the night combat sortie, the special forces burned enemy equipment in one of the hottest directions," the message reads.

The press center of the SSU also published a video of the destruction of an enemy APC.

