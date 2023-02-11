Zelensky honored memory of those who died as result of devastating earthquake in Turkey. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of the people who died as a result of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We honor the memory of the people who died as a result of the devastating earthquake in Turkey. The terrible tragedy that took so many lives in one moment caused deep pain in our hearts. We share the pain of the Turkish people and help in this difficult time. Eternal memory to the dead. I wish the victims a speedy recovery," the message reads.

Read more: There are positive decisions regarding fighter jets, - Zelensky