"They sent us to our deaths": Russian occupier told his wife about failed offensive - DIU interception. AUDIO

Russian occupier spoke about an unsuccessful offensive of Russian troops and how deaths caused by his own troops were written off in favor of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The corresponding interception of a conversation between the Russian occupier and his wife was made public by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The wife asked her husband whether he was blamed for the unsatisfactory results of the attack on the AFU positions.

"What do I have to do with it, it's our commanders who should be blamed, they sent us to our deaths. They promised that mortars would cover us, a tank would cover us. As a result, not a single shot was fired from a mortar or a tank," the Russian said.

The occupier said that during the battle, part of his unit fled their positions, and then they were hit by a Ukrainian missile. As a result, several occupants were killed and wounded.

"Our sappers were clearing the road for a tank, they blew up a house, and there were 15 people there. 7 were killed and the rest were wounded. They were written off as Ukrainians who blew it up," the occupier said.