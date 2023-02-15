We must make spring feel like Ukraine is moving to victory - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 357th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today we had a day that can be called preparatory. Preparatory for the international events that will take place tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. As always, Ukraine's position must be heard. So we are preparing our position so that it is guaranteed to be heard.

This day was also preparatory for the longer term. Defense and economic issues - both with an eye to this spring. We have to make this spring so that it is really felt that Ukraine is moving towards victory. This applies to the training of our Defense Forces, the supply of weapons for our country and our strategic initiative in the war.

Any attempts by Russia to seize the initiative must be thwarted. And I am sure we will do it. The enemy is already losing so many of its people and forces that it will soon be difficult to find, for example, a "marine" throughout Russia. And our task is to make sure that there are fewer and fewer people there and less desire to keep Ukrainian territories under occupation.

The liberation of our land is a goal that we work on every day," Zelensky said.

