Most of captives who returned home today are defenders of Mariupol - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 358th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We have another good news: we are bringing Ukrainians home from Russian captivity. Today we have brought back 101 more people. Most of them are Mariupol defenders, privates and sergeants. The Navy, border guards, National Guard, ground forces, and territorial defense. One civilian is the first deputy mayor of Enerhodar. I am happy for each of the more than a hundred Ukrainian families whose sons, brothers and husbands are returning. I thank our Coordination Center and our entire team, and everyone who helps," Zelensky said.

