Liquidation of occupier, who came close to position of Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

A fragment of the battle during the storming of the Ukrainian soldiers’ position by the Russian occupiers was published online.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the recording shows a Ukrainian soldier firing a shot from a grenade launcher and then using an assault rifle to shoot an occupier who had already come close to the position. The author of the publication notes that the Ukrainian soldiers repelled the invaders' assault.

Watch more: Unsuccessful offensive attempt by Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Russian Army (9099) elimination (5080)
