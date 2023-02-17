ENG
Lukashenko - to Putin: As if I could not agree to come to you!. VIDEO

Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukashenko joked with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko and Putin exchanged ironic phrases at the beginning of the press conference, Censor.NET reports.

The following dialogue took place between them:

- Dear Alexander Grigoryevich, thank you for agreeing to come.

- As if I could disagree!

- Well, we are all busy people, there is enough work at home too...

After that, Putin began to tell that he had watched Lukashenka's press conference the day before.

- It would be better not to watch. We were upset, probably... - suggested the Belarusian dictator.

