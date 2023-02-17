We are doing everything to strengthen our soldiers on front line, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 359th day of the war with the Russian Federation.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the president, Censor.NET informs.

"The key message of Ukraine at the security conference is obvious: we must do everything to ensure the collapse of Russian aggression already this year. It is possible. But it is possible - if Ukraine receives the weapons necessary for this.

Therefore, our diplomatic marathon continues without a break - since my visit to Washington in December. A tank coalition has already been created for Ukraine, the taboo on the supply of long-range missiles has already been lifted, there are already new achievements in strengthening our artillery, and the world has already heard how necessary the creation of an aviation coalition for Ukraine is for global security.

I continue to consolidate support for our country's initiatives in the UN General Assembly. Next week we will present an important resolution, and today I presented its key meaning, in particular, to the leaders and heads of government of the Caribbean Commonwealth.

Ukraine always bases its foreign policy on respect for all participants in international relations. All nations are equal and deserve an independent life, peaceful cooperation with other nations. This principle of ours meets understanding in all parts of the world. And I thank every state, every nation that supports Ukrainian efforts to stabilize international relations," Zelensky said.

