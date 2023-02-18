ENG
43 buses with "Wagnerians" passed through Melitopol in direction of Zaporizhzhia, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Yesterday, 43 white buses of "elite" fighters - Wagnerites left via Melitopol in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday, fresh cannon fodder "ceremoniously" left via Melitopol in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

43 white buses of "elite" fighters in Russia - Wagnerites. Criminals who were lured out of prisons with an imaginary ticket to freedom.

The column was accompanied by off-road vehicles with PMC "Wagner" markings," Fedorov wrote.

