Soldiers of 92nd Brigade destroy 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system with its crew. VIDEO

On February 20, Presidents’ Day, when Joseph Biden was in Kyiv, 92nd Brigade destroyed a 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system with its crew and damaged another one.

That was reported on Facebook by warrior and lawyer Leonid Maslov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Reconnaissance and artillery of the 92nd MLRS are operating. A single projectile. One team. One will. Minus self-propelled artillery ($2 million), minus 5 invaders. It's done. In memory of our friend Volodymyr Kuzmenko (Uncle Vova), who gave his life for his native Kupiansk. RIP, Uncle Vova. The occupiers have to die," Maslov said.

He also posted a video confirmation.

92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade Leonid Maslov
