Despite all enemy pressure, the front line has not changed, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 363rd day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the Presidential Press Service, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today we started with an extended and detailed meeting of the Supreme Command, including reports from the front line from our commanders in the hottest areas.

Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi reported on the overall frontline situation and enemy missile attacks on our positions. Of course, the reports on Donetsk and Luhansk regions are particularly emotional. We are doing everything we can to deter enemy attacks there - constant intense assaults that Russia does not stop, even though it suffers huge losses there.

General Syrskyi reported on the Bakhmut and Lyman directions. Fierce battles. Battles of principle. We are doing everything to support our guys. General Tarnavskyi reported on the fighting in the Avdiivka and other areas. The occupants are using the whole range of weapons against our defenders, including tear gas grenades.

. But it is very important that despite all the pressure on our forces, the front line has not changed. I am grateful to all our soldiers, all servicemen and women, officers and generals who defend the respective frontline areas.

Watch more: Fate of rules-based world order is being decided in Ukraine right now - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Other commanders and leaders of our defense and security forces also reported to the Headquarters. I heard their reports from Nayev, "Pivden", and Moskalyov, "Odesa". The situation has not changed significantly. Intelligence - Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Budanov - on the real essence of Russia's flirtations with rhetoric about strategic weapons. We are paying full attention to every detail of our Defense Plan and the enemy's ambitions," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed further cooperation in defense and signed a joint declaration. VIDEO