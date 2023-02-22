Fighters seized positions of occupiers near Bakhmut: "And this one threw grenade at me". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers captured one of the occupiers’ positions in the Bakhmut direction.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a fragment of the assault and inspection of the captured trench on social networks. The video shows three bodies of the destroyed occupiers.
"And this guy threw a grenade at me," the soldier says about one of the liquidated.
