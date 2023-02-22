Ukrainian artillery and aviation stopped another offensive of occupiers near Bukhmut. VIDEO
Ukrainian artillery and aviation stopped another offensive by a group of enemy infantrymen near Bukhmut.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack was published on social networks. In the first seconds of the video, the movement of an assault group of Russian occupiers, numbering at least eight people, can be seen through the forest. Then, an artillery and air attack can be seen. After that, the recording recorded the departure of the remnants of the occupying group, wounded and killed invaders.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password