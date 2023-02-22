Fighters of 79th SAB with Javelin ATGM destroyed latest Russian T-90 "Proryv" tank. VIDEO

Fighters of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles destroyed the latest Russian T-90 "Breakthrough" tank.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the State Security Service.

"The other day, the enemy attacked the positions of the maroon berets with their latest T-90 "Breakthrough" tank. But the advanced unit was ready to meet the enemy: the calculation of the Javelin anti-tank missile complex destroyed the pride of Russian engineering with two well-aimed shots, leaving behind a heap of burnt metal." - the message says.

"These were the first two shots. The first tank that I destroyed... I was in position from the very beginning and was waiting for the tank that was supposed to leave. Because it was constantly working from there. My task was to destroy this tank. During the day it several times left, I watched him. But he left, worked out and ran away. The last time he left and started working on positions quite often. I had time to prepare, aim and shoot," said the paratrooper who knocked out a Russian tank.

It is noted that tanks in the direction were detected by air reconnaissance, after which a post was set up with a Javelin calculation, which destroyed the T-90.