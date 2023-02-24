Zelenskyy on situation at front: East is very difficult. South - quite dangerous in some areas. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 365th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was posted by Presidental Press Service, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today I held a meeting of the Board. Extended format, detailed reports. Zaluzhnyi, Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi, Moskalyov and Nayev. The situation in the main areas.

The East is very difficult. It is painful. But we are doing our best to survive. In the South, the situation is quite dangerous in some areas, but our soldiers have what and how to respond to the occupier. Odesa and the Black Sea area - the situation is under control. North - all our soldiers in this area can see every intention of the enemy. We are reinforcing where necessary.

There was a report by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Budanov on the current intentions of the occupier. There are decisions on our counteraction.

Separately and in great detail, the Chiefs of Staff considered the issue of production and supply of ammunition and weapons. Of course, I cannot publicly disclose details about this. But this is meaningful work. And I am glad to hear at the meeting that even in such conditions we have the appropriate potential.

During the evening I receive detailed reports on the situation in Kherson. There, another Russian strike damaged the main pipeline that provided heating for about 600 houses - more than 40,000 people! Repair work will continue without interruption until the heating supply is restored. And it will be restored! No matter what these Russian terrorists and murderers do, we will restore everything," Zelenskyy said.