I destroyed Russian presence in Parliament, Russian TV channels in Ukraine, destroyed oligarchs - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a question from a Channel 5 journalist, said that he had destroyed Russian presence in Rada and media, as well as oligarchs.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, he stated this during his Press Conference "February. A year of resilience".

When asked if he felt guilty for trying to reassure Ukrainians before the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy said: "I think it is important that we did not lose the state. Yes, it is thanks to the people of Ukraine and thanks to our Armed Forces. Probably thanks to me a little bit. It would be unpleasant for you (the Channel 5 journalist - ed.) to hear this. Many people think so. Of course, not all of them. And I am not a hero. But I must have done something. Since we are here in de-occupied Kyiv, in the de-occupied cities of our country. I must have done something. We have NATO weapons and we are fighting, not signing traitorous agreements, Minsk terms, etc."

