Zelensky: We will restore security in frontline zone through active actions of military. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 371st day of the war with Russia.

"This winter is over. It was very difficult, and every Ukrainian felt this difficulty without exaggeration. But we still managed to provide Ukraine with energy and heat. Yes, the threat to the energy system remains. But we continue to work for the sake of the energy system. At today's energy meeting, we set out the current tasks to ensure that this heating season is completed properly. And we have already started preparing for the next season.

Today, I also held a long, detailed conference call with all those who are responsible for managing various areas of state defense. We keep every frontline area under control. When we are preparing active actions of our military, all our Defense and Security Forces, we also mean that such active actions will gradually return security to those who are now in the frontline zone. Every movement of our flag forward will mean the safety of our people. Both in the territories that will be liberated from the occupier. And on the territories that will become a deeper rear. And in those border areas where the defeat of the occupier will finally bring peace. I thank everyone who is ready to help our state in further active actions!" Zelensky said.

