Zelensky on night shelling of Zaporizhzhia: "Terrorist state wants to turn every day for our people into day of terror". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia by the Russian occupiers.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Zaporizhzhia. At night, the occupiers struck the city center. A high-rise building was hit. The 3rd, 4th, and 5th floors were destroyed. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The terrorist state wants to turn every day for our people into a day of terror. But evil will not reign in our land. We will drive out all the occupiers, and they will definitely be responsible for everything," the head of state emphasized.

It will be recalled that the Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia at night, and a five-story building was destroyed. 2 people died as a result of the impact.

Watch more: 11 people were rescued from rubble at site of rocket attack on residential building in Zaporizhzhia, two people were killed, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO