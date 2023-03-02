Kamikaze drone attacks Russian A-50U aircraft of Russian Air Force at Machulishchi Air Base. VIDEO
A video of a kamikaze drone attack on a Russian A-50U aircraft of the Russian Air Force in Machulishchi is circulating on the Internet.
According to Censor.NET, the recording lasts a little more than 30 seconds and ends at the moment when the plane can be seen on the horizon. It is difficult to determine the model of the aircraft from the recording.
It will be reminded, earlier it was reported that explosions were heard at the airfield "Machulishchi" in Belarus. The media reported that a Russian military transport plane and snow removal equipment were damaged.
