There will be both military and legal response to Russia’s brutal shelling of Zaporizhzhia, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 372nd day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I held a meeting of the Headquarters, which was focused on the frontline and security situation. The Commander-in-Chief made a general report. There was an intelligence report. JFO "Khortytsia" is the key focus of Bakhmut. The "Tavria" Joint Task Force discussed the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. General Tarnavsky made a detailed report.

Today's brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia will be met with our military and legal response. The occupier will inevitably feel our strength. The power of justice in every sense of the word. And I want to thank all our rescuers who have been dismantling the rubble of the house whose entrance was destroyed by a missile since nightfall.

Odesa Joint Task Force - a report on the situation in the southern direction. In particular, the situation in Kherson and Kherson region. Of course, we do not ignore the north of our country, the border.

The commanders are well aware that their task is to do everything to suppress the terrorists' fire. And we are constantly working with partners to ensure that the range of our capabilities increases," Zelensky said.

