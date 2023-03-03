ENG
Fighters blew up mined house in which occupiers were hiding: "Five-six bodies minus". VIDEO

Fighters of the 53rd SMB named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed at least five occupiers hiding in a pre-mined building.

As reported by Censor.NET, after setting up a trap for the occupiers, the Ukrainian soldiers remotely initiated the explosion.

WARNING! Profanity!

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 151,370 people (+765 per day), 301 planes, 289 helicopters, 3,405 tanks, 2,402 artillery systems, 6,673 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

