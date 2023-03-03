Fighters blew up mined house in which occupiers were hiding: "Five-six bodies minus". VIDEO
Fighters of the 53rd SMB named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed at least five occupiers hiding in a pre-mined building.
As reported by Censor.NET, after setting up a trap for the occupiers, the Ukrainian soldiers remotely initiated the explosion.
WARNING! Profanity!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password