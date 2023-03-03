Combat sortie of drone that blew up Russian A-50 anti-aircraft missile on February 26 at Belarusian airfield "Machulyshchi" VIDEO(updated)

Belarusian partisans showed a combat sortie of a drone on February 26, which blew up a Russian A-50 anti-aircraft missile at the Machulyshchi airfield

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the flight of the drone from takeoff to the moment of the explosion.

2 drones were operating - one landed on the plane's fuselage and damaged the radar equipment with an explosion. The second - filmed this process, and after a few minutes - sat on the antenna of the Russian plane and also blew up.

According to LB.ua sources, currently all the performers of this special operation were able to leave for third countries right under the nose of the FSB, taking with them flash drives with recordings from drones.

In contrast to the previous video that appeared on the network yesterday, here it is filmed not just the reconnaissance work of the drone, but the combat footage of February 26 - from the takeoff of the drone to the exact moment of the explosion.

The executors of the special operation also say that two "birds" worked at the airfield. One (from the video) landed on the fuselage of the plane and damaged the radar equipment with an explosion. The second filmed this process, and after a few minutes, she herself landed on the "saucer" of the Russian plane and blew up. So, it is quite likely that we will soon see new videos.

"Such a special operation is not just a serious image blow to the enemy, but another signal to the Russian military that they cannot feel at ease in Belarus. In terms of security, there is a passage yard there. And we will use it. We thank the Belarusian partisans for their cooperation, courage, and professional work", - said sources of the publication, familiar with the details of the special operation.