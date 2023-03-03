Appeal of Crimean partisans: "We are in Dzhankoy. We are waiting for Armed Forces of Ukraine". VIDEO
Partisans of the Crimean military movement "Atesh" recorded a video message in which they declared their readiness to support the Armed Forces during the liberation of Crimea.
As Censor.NET reports, the partisans said that they had already made dozens of caches with weapons and explosives and were preparing to detonate the railway.
"We are in Dzhankoy. We are waiting for the Armed Forces. We have made dozens of caches with weapons, explosives, and ammunition. Now we will mine the railway. As soon as the Armed Forces cross the administrative border with Crimea, we will seize administrative buildings and military facilities. Hello to the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps," says one of the men in the video.
