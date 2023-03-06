Zelenskyy on execution of a Ukrainian soldier by occupiers: We will find those responsible for it. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 376th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by Presidental Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today, there was a video of the occupiers brutally killing a soldier who bravely said to their faces: "Glory to Ukraine!" I want us all to respond to his words together, in unity: "Glory to the hero! Glory to the heroes! Glory to Ukraine!" And we will find the killers.

Thanks to our unity, thanks to our determination, thanks to the fact that we value the whole of Ukraine and every Ukrainian, we know exactly the outcome of this war. From the first days of the war, we have known. In Ukraine, we will always hear: "Glory to Ukraine!" And millions will always respond: "Glory to the heroes!" It will always be like that. Ukraine will not forget the feat of each and every one of those whose lives gave freedom to Ukraine forever.

I thank all those who are fighting for Ukraine! I thank each and every one who helps Ukraine! Eternal memory and honor to all those who gave their lives for freedom for our people! Eternal memory and honor to all Ukrainian heroes of different times who dreamed and fought for freedom for Ukraine! Ukraine will win!" Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Occupiers shot unarmed Ukrainian soldier at close range. VIDEO

As reported, footage of Russian invaders shooting a Ukrainian soldier for saying "Glory to Ukraine" was posted online. It is not yet known where and when the video was filmed.

On March 6, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent a video of the execution of a captured Ukrainian soldier by Russian invaders to Ukraine's international partners and fellow ombudsmen as an example of another war crime committed by Russia.