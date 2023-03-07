Plans of Russian intelligence to seize power in Ochakiv were foiled, mayor’s adviser turned out to be agent of MID, - SSU. AUDIO

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service foiled the plans of the Russian Federation to create conditions for the occupation of the territory of the coastal areas of the Mykolaiv region.

As a result of a large-scale special operation, an agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the game) was detained in Ochakiv, who was gathering intelligence for the capture of the Ukrainian city. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

According to the investigation, Russian military intelligence gave him the task of inducing the leadership of the city government to cooperate with the occupiers.

For this, the mayor of the city was offered to "elect a position" in the event of the capture of the southern region.

"However, he showed a patriotic attitude, informed the SSU about recruitment attempts and contributed to the exposure of enemy plans. It was established that the former commander of one of the special operations centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine turned out to be a MID agent. Later, he got a job at the Ochakiv City Council," the report says.

After the full-scale invasion, the official was contacted by Russian military intelligence to carry out reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine.

It has been established that he was in permanent contact with the agency's staff member Serhii Oleksandrovych Kolesnikov, born on July 31, 1971, a native of Ukraine.

It was on his instructions that the official secretly collected information about the locations and movements of units of the Defense Forces, which are involved in the protection of coastal areas.

For this, he tried to use his connections among former soldiers and current officials.

He was also engaged in the formation of his own extensive network of informants to collect and transfer intelligence for the benefit of the aggressor country.

He used anonymous messengers to communicate with the Russian "curator".

"During searches of the enemy agent's residence, the SSU officers discovered a "secret" phone that he used for conspiratorial correspondence with the occupiers. In addition, thermal imagers and unregistered weapons with ammunition were seized," the SSU added.

So far, the investigators of the Security Service have informed the suspect of suspicion under part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

According to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office, the MID agent turned out to be an advisor to the Ochakiv city mayor. According to the investigation, the 55-year-old resident of the city voluntarily agreed to help representatives of the aggressor state in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.

Under the pseudonym Master, the suspect regularly received assignments from representatives of the MID of the Russian Federation.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the guilty to justice.

Investigative and operative actions were carried out by the SSU of the Mykolaiv region under the coordination of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service and the procedural management of the prosecutor's office.