Ukrainian kamikaze drone flies into open hatch of enemy tank moving along road. VIDEO

The operator of a kamikaze drone from the K-2 battalion of the 54th SMB named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa hit the open hatch of a Russian tank that was moving along the road.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters posted a video of a skillful attack on a Russian tank on social networks.

"Jewellery of the pilot of the kamikaze drone! The distance to the target was too far, the battery of the drone sat down... But! It was possible to hit not just a tank, but the open hatch of an enemy vehicle that was heading towards the position. As a bonus, the head of the crew commander was sticking out of that hatch. As a result, the Russian tank needs repair, the crew commander listens to the Kobzon, the fate of the crew is unknown and uninteresting," the soldiers wrote in the comments to the video.

