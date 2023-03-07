US threatens sanctions for dispersing protesters in Georgia who have already started using Molotov cocktails. VIDEO

US may impose sanctions on those responsible for suppressing protests in Georgia. Meanwhile, protesters began using Molotov cocktails.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, is reported by RBK-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the US State Department spokesman Ned Price during a briefing in Washington.

"We are closely following the events of the last few hours in Georgia. We have seen reports from Tbilisi that tear gas and other means were used against demonstrators to suppress the protests," Price said.

According to the State Department spokesperson, those responsible for suppressing the protests in Georgia may be subject to US sanctions.

"We have a number of tools that allow us to hold anyone in any country accountable for interfering with the exercise of what is a universal human right," he added.

At the same time, on the evening of March 7, during mass protests, the protesters began using Molotov cocktails.

