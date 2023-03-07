ENG
"I am going to say "Glory to Ukraine" when I launch" - Dmytro Kotsyubailo launches a missile at occupiers. VIDEO

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov published footage from October 8, 2020, when Ukrainian soldier Dmytro Kotsiubailo, who was killed on March 7, 2023, launches a missile at Russians.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the video was posted on YouTube channel Butusov-plus.

As reported Censor.NЕТ, on the evening of March 7, it became known that the Hero of Ukraine, legendary volunteer Dmytro Kotsyubailo was killed in Donbas.

