Drone operators of 10th SMAB drop ammunition at night on cluster of Russian occupiers. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 8th SMAB of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published fragments of their night combat work.
As reported by Censor.NET, the video recorded successful drone attacks on a concentration of enemy infantry.
