We are doing everything to ensure that tactical steps work for our strategic goal - success in battle for entire occupied territory of Ukraine, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 378th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was posted by the President's Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I held a meeting with the military and intelligence. The frontline, our defense, the battle for Bakhmut and the entire Donbas is the first priority. We are doing everything to ensure that our tactical steps work for the strategic goal: Ukraine's success in the battle for the entire temporarily occupied territory of our country.

I thank each of our soldiers who are fighting. Fighting for Ukraine, for their comrades. I thank all those who defend their positions, all those who repel attacks, all those who help those who are fighting alongside them with their fire. It is very important that the frontline is not a line on the map. It's people, it's resilience, it's readiness to fight, it's support for each other, it's helping each other. And this is the help of our entire nation to those who are now in combat," Zelenskyy said.

