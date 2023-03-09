"Russian rocket was in Romania’s airspace for couple of minutes. I saw it. I even remember target number 9733," - commander of missile division C -300 Oleksandr. VIDEO

In an interview with BBC, the commander of the missile division C-300 of the South Air Command named Oleksandr said that he saw with his own eyes how a Russian missile was flying through NATO Romania for several minutes.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military noted that even remembers the air target number.

"A rocket recently flew through Romania, through Moldova. I personally saw how it flew through Romania. I saw with my own eyes on the indicator how it flew through Moldova and flew into Romania. We sat and watched - we saw a rocket flying... I even remember the targets number - 9733... It flew into Moldova, it was not the first time it flew in. And we saw it flying into the territory of Romania - somewhere for a couple of minutes... Then it flew into Ukraine. We saw it," Oleksandr said.

We will remind, according to the data of the Armed Forces, during the massive missile attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, two missiles launched from the Black Sea violated the airspace of Moldova and Romania. Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the incident. Romania did not confirm the violation of its airspace.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny reported the violation of NATO airspace. According to him, on February 10, at 10:18 a.m., two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles first crossed the border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova, and at approximately 10:33 a.m., these missiles crossed the airspace of Romania. After that, they again entered the airspace of Ukraine at the crossing point of the borders of the three states.