Fighters of 21st separate motorized infantry battalion "Sarmat" captured two "Wagnerians" in Bakhmut. VIDEO

Fighters of the 21st separate motorized infantry battalion "Sarmat" captured two "Wagnerians" in Bakhmut.

The video recording of the first interrogation of the occupiers was published on his page in the social network by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.

"Captured Wagnerites. The work of the 21st separate motorized infantry battalion "Sarmat". Bakhmut," he writes in the comment to the video.

