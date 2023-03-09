ENG
SSU special forces destroyed Russian TOR M2 and S-300VM air defense systems with kamikaze drones. VIDEO

SSU special forces destroyed Russian anti-aircraft missile systems "TOR M2" and "S-300VM" with kamikaze drones.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the SSU press center.

