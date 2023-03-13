Four infantrymen and IFV crew are clearing forest strip from invaders. VIDEO

Four Ukrainian soldiers, with the support of the IFV crew, cleared the forest strip in which the Russian occupiers had equipped their positions.

Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, published a video of the fight on his page in the social network.

"Unbelievable video! Successful attack by 4 Ukrainian infantrymen and IFV on Russian landing positions in Donbas. All Russians are either destroyed or captured. If anyone has contacts of the Ukrainian Warrior who cold-bloodedly shot this video on camera, please help him contact them. This feat and our heroes must be shown so that the country can be proud of it," Butusov wrote in the comments to the video.

