We plan to additionally allocate half a trillion hryvnias for defense, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 383rd day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding vidео was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I held important coordination meetings. The Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, our international experts, and the Office's domestic political unit. We have agreed on a course of action for the coming weeks. In particular, the government has approved and proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to approve amendments to the state budget, more than half a trillion hryvnias for defense. All funds will be used to provide financial support to our military, to support our defense sector, and to purchase defense equipment, including drones. We will do everything possible and impossible to strengthen our soldiers.

Today we also discussed humanitarian demining, something that is vital, literally. As of today, more than 170,000 square kilometers of our territory remain dangerous due to enemy mines and unexploded ordnance. We also discussed how to support our farmers. This is the second sowing season during the full-scale war. Last year, the heroic efforts of our farmers and all workers in the agricultural sector made it possible to preserve Ukrainian agricultural production and Ukraine's global role as a guarantor of food security. And I thank everyone who contributed to this. The government is working on appropriate steps to support the industry.

We also discussed the situation in the energy sector, which has been normalized. In fact, we are meeting the energy needs of Ukrainians throughout the entire free territory of the state - in accordance with the generation capabilities. And we continue to prepare for the next heating season - this concerns both the accumulation of resources and the new protection of our energy capacities," Zelensky said.

