Border guards near Bakhmut destroyed enemy formation with ammunition and eliminated 6 invaders. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards near Bakhmut destroyed an enemy formation with ammunition. As a result, six occupiers were eliminated.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

"UAV operators traced the enemy's logistical route to the warehouse. And when the next batch of cargo arrived there, they were fired at with mortars," the message reads.

As noted, the shelling blew up a car with ammunition, destroyed the warehouse and eliminated six invaders.

