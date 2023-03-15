Explosions heard in Belgorod, Russian authorities report shooting down 3 missiles. VIDEO

Late in the evening of March 14, explosions were heard in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, and local authorities reported the operation of air defense and the downing of three missiles.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.

According to the governor of the Belgorod region, Gladkov, the air defense forces shot down three missiles.

"One of the fragments hit the residential sector in the city of Belgorod. There is damage," the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

Local residents on social media report hearing explosions and flashes near the Belgorod airport.