Ukrainian tank destroys positions of occupiers from distance of 20 meters. VIDEO

The crew of a Ukrainian tank from the 2nd mechanized battalion K-2 54 SMB named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa destroyed the position of the occupiers, getting close to the enemy.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published fragments of the combat work of the T-72 tank crew on the page of their unit in social networks.

"A Ukrainian tank destroys the positions of the occupiers from a distance of 20 meters. Another video is about the combat work of the 2nd mechanized battalion K-2 54 SMB near Lysychansk. In the area of ​​responsibility of the battalion, the enemy was accumulating offensive potential, planning a further attack. It was decided to act in advance. There was a heavy fog. Therefore, the enemy's infantry could not see how our T-72 tank approached their positions. And when she saw and heard, she couldn't do anything but die," says the comment to the video.

