Zelensky discussed providing Ukraine with offensive weapons with Latvian Prime Minister Karinš. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjonis Karin.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

"He spoke about the situation at the front. It is critically important to unite the efforts of all partners and allies of Ukraine at this crucial moment. First of all, in the issue of providing the weapons necessary for the Ukrainian offensive," Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

The President emphasized the importance of the recent approval by the Latvian government of a new military assistance package for Ukraine. In this context, it was noted that the defense support provided by Latvia to Ukraine has already reached 1% of the country's GDP.

"The parties discussed European integration in the context of our country's progress in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission. We emphasized the importance of Latvia's support for the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of this year. Special attention was paid to preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius," the statement said.