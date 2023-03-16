Russians will be held accountable in court for every taken Ukrainian life, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 386th day of the war with Russia.

"A year ago, the Russian military committed one of the worst crimes of this war. Russian bombs destroyed a theater in Mariupol. The building was used as a shelter. There were women with children, pregnant women, and the elderly. A civilian object. Deliberately destroyed by the occupier. We still don't know the exact number of victims. Hundreds of people? A thousand? The inscription "Children" next to the building clearly indicated who was targeted by Russia. One of many such targets.

The evil state will be held accountable for each of them. One day we will liberate Mariupol. Our entire south. Our entire east. Just as we liberated our other cities.

The day will come when a tribunal will be established to bring justice to our people. A tribunal that will punish this aggressor in the same way as the aggressors of the past were punished. The day will come when all those responsible for war crimes against Ukrainians will be brought to justice in the halls of the International Criminal Court and national courts.

We will do all the legal work. We will mobilize all the partners who are needed for this. This is already being done. Every day we bring justice to Ukraine closer. The Prosecutor General and his Office, Ukrainian law enforcement, special services, the government, diplomats, and my Office are working for this every day. Rashism will not be able to go unpunished. There will be punishment.

All those who bombed Ukraine, who burned our villages, who attacked Ukrainian cities... Mykolaiv and Kherson, Nikopol and Marhanets, Zaporizhzhia, the cities of Donbas, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. All those who conduct terrorist fire on the communities of Chernihiv and Sumy regions... All those who brought the war to Donetsk and Luhansk... All those who tried to enslave Crimea... All the racists will be held accountable. They will be held accountable for every Ukrainian life taken.

Eternal memory to all our people, to all adults and children whose lives were taken by Russian terror," Zelensky said.

