SSU Special Forces destroy occupants’ APCs and IFVs by means of kamikaze drones. VIDEO

SSU special forces destroyed an enemy APC and an infantry fighting vehicle using FPV drones with cumulative charges.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to SSU press office.

"A Russian armored personnel carrier was returning from the positions with infantry on the armor. But our drone hit the engine and it was left to burn at the site of the attack with the occupiers' remains. The same fate befell a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, which was also moving infantry. The result was a direct hit by a kamikaze drone and an update to the daily list of destroyed enemy equipment," the intelligence service said.

