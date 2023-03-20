Zelenskyy: Today’s defense decisions of our partners are a strategic step towards victory over aggressor. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 390th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was posted by Presidental press service, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We have several important decisions today, primarily in defense. Our European partners have agreed on a joint plan to accelerate the supply of shells for our artillery. This decision is worth 2 billion euros. It provides for both immediate delivery and production of ammunition. This is a strategic step. It gives us confidence in our unity, in the consistency of our movement towards victory over the terrorist state. I am grateful to all our partners in Europe! To all those who are truly interested in making Europe strong and free.

A new defense package from the United States was also announced today. It is worth 350 million dollars. These are missiles for the HIMARS, artillery and other ammunition - everything that is really needed to support our warriors. I am grateful to President Biden, the Congress and all Americans!" Zelenskyy said.

